3,969 Shares in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $284.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $209.63 and a one year high of $294.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

