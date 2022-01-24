$4.28 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce sales of $4.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 million and the highest is $4.81 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $1.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $17.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 million to $22.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 158.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $279,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 229,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.