$4.55 EPS Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post earnings per share of $4.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.67 and the lowest is $4.34. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $4.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $17.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Raymond James lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.53.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,232,000 after purchasing an additional 723,733 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $130,407,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA opened at $237.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.23.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

