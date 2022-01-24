4,000 Shares in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGO opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. EVgo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVGO. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

