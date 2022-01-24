$472.22 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.24 million to $473.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $509.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000.

HELE stock opened at $209.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.75.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.