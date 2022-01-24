$472.22 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post sales of $472.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $471.24 million to $473.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $509.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000.

HELE stock opened at $209.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.75.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

