$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $34.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $174.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.50 million to $175.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $224.50 million, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.02. 31,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.62. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 316.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

