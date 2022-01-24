50,943 Shares in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,481,000 after buying an additional 209,042 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 48,603.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 874,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after buying an additional 872,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

