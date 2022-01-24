51,616 Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Acquired by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. BRP accounts for about 1.1% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BRP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP by 25.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BRP by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $76.08 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $102.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.