5,422 Shares in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.