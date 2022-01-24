$63.08 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post sales of $63.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.47 million and the highest is $63.76 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $53.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $240.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.68 million to $240.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $291.97 million, with estimates ranging from $288.28 million to $297.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.71. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,361. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,855,000 after buying an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,846,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after acquiring an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares during the period.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

