$65.59 Million in Sales Expected for Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will post sales of $65.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.30 million to $65.80 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 564,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.92. Braze has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $98.78.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

