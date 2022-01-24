$69.79 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report sales of $69.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.89 million to $77.69 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $243.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.23 million to $251.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $259.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.16. 2,850,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,733. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

