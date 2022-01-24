$762.60 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post $762.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $766.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.19 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,953 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPB opened at $89.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $74.26 and a 52-week high of $107.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

