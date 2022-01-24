$8.87 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report $8.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.10 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $9.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $37.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $284.50 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $635.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 592,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,904. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $221,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

