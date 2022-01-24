$804.54 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $804.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $799.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.50 million. Energizer reported sales of $848.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

ENR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.96. 1,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.13. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Energizer by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Energizer by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.