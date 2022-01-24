8,473 Shares in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $229.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of -0.12.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

