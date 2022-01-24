8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 8X8 traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 2551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 112,728 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $4,232,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.03.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

