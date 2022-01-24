$92.46 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $92.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $92.81 million. AppFolio reported sales of $72.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year sales of $356.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $356.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $425.77 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $428.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AppFolio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,465,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,025,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,104,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.48. 1,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,843.83 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $185.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.38.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

