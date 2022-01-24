Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,187,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $601,329,000 after purchasing an additional 214,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $3.23 on Monday, reaching $122.60. 86,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,556. The stock has a market cap of $216.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

