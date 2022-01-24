AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.31.

ABBV stock opened at $131.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

