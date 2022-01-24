Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $71.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.79. 511,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.80. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.