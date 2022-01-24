Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

