Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

