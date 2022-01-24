Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $951,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $332.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.75 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

