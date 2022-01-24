Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,310 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.