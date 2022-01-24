Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,702 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

