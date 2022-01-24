Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 43,077 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,077 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $49.13 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

