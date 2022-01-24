Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

