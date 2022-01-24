Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.22.
Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,858,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
