Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

TSE AAV opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

