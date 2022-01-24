Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 32,250 Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Theratechnologies worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THTX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $275.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

