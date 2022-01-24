Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

