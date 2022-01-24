Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of EDIV opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.