Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.95

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

