Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Sells $759,200.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AGTI stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Agiliti
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.