AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $323.00

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 323 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.42), with a volume of 464094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339.80 ($4.64).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.07) to GBX 435 ($5.94) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.43) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 415 ($5.66).

The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.18), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($54,021.29). Also, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £994,332.78 ($1,356,710.03). Insiders have bought a total of 263,131 shares of company stock worth $99,463,118 in the last three months.

About AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

