Alerus Financial NA Boosts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU opened at $110.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.27 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

