Alerus Financial NA Buys 11,573 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

