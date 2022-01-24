Alerus Financial NA Buys 2,684 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,625 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $175.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

