Alerus Financial NA Has $5.14 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.92 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

