Alerus Financial NA Purchases 12,989 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $226.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

