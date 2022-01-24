Alerus Financial NA Purchases 37,557 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000.

VCLT stock opened at $102.10 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

