Alerus Financial NA Purchases 6,444 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $125.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

