Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Align Technology worth $27,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.69.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $462.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.32 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $614.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

