Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 64,852 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,852 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $159.97 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $159.83 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.49.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

