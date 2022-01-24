Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of First Horizon worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 514.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

FHN stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

