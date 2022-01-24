Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Medpace worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total transaction of $712,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,503 shares of company stock worth $71,700,557. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $164.78 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

