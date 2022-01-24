Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 34,970 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of Blueprint Medicines worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,692 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

BPMC stock opened at $68.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

