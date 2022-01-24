Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 350,000 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Hudson Pacific Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPP. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

NYSE HPP opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

