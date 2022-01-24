Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,961 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.31% of Yelp worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 26.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,928 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,446 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $32.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.69.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

