Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 147,508 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,508 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after buying an additional 182,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after buying an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,701,000 after buying an additional 376,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.